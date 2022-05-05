Fan of Pawan Kalyan in Telangana Prints Janasena Party Manifesto on His Wedding Invitation, Sets Social Media Abuzz

It is said to be a regular practice for most of the people in the Telugu states, where they print the images of Kula deivam - family deity on the wedding invitation. But on the other side of the coin, it’s been considered a tradition of Telugu people where the love and affection or fan following reaches its peak when it comes to their family functions starting from birthday to wedding.

There are some instances where the admirers of former chief ministers Late NT Rama Rao and YS Rajasekhara Reddy printed their wedding invitations with the headline ‘Blessing from their beloved leader’. There is no exemption even now with chief ministers YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhara Rao of the Telugu states. Fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balaiah also displayed their love towards their demigods by printing their photographs on the wedding invitation.

Similarly, an admirer of Power Star and Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan is said to have printed the party manifesto on his wedding invitation. Harish Babu, a native of Kovvuru in East Godavari District has been working as a district secretary to the legal cell of the Janasena Party. He tied the nuptial knot on Wednesday.

The wedding invitation of the Harish Babu has raised many eyebrows. If one opens the invitation, they can see the details of the names of the bride and the bridegroom, venue, day, date, and time of the wedding. They can be surprised to see the upper part of the invitation where the manifesto, a symbol of the Janasena Party along with the photographs of the party founder was printed. The wedding invitation went viral on social media where lakhs of admirers of Pawan Kalyan liked it.

When contacted, with a sparkle in his eyes, Harish Babu said that he is a diehard fan of Pawan Kalyan and was very much impressed with the ideology of the Janasena Party founder.

The same is the case with another Pawan Kalyan fan Rajesh Reddy of Visakhapatnam district whose wedding with Hemalatha was held in Visakhapatnam in October. His friends and relatives were surprised to see his invitation filled with love and affection towards his matinee idol.

There are other instances where the demigod showered his/her love and affection towards their admirers in the form of cash and gifts. Kondal Rao, a diehard fan of megastar Chiranjeevi, met his family expenses by running a tea shop for three decades in Rajam of Srikakulam District in Andhra Pradesh.

He has been organising various social service activities in the name of his matinee idol. Recently, on the occasion of his daughter Neelaveni’s marriage, he printed the photographs starting from Chiranjeevi to his elder brother Nagababu and younger brother Pawan Kalyan on the wedding invitation of his daughter. Moving with the admiration of his fans towards him, Chiranjeevi sent Rs 1 lakh to Kondala Rao as a wedding gift to his daughter.

It seems that even the sky is not the limit to the Telugu people who have displayed their love and affection towards their demigods whatever the form they may be.

