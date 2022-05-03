'Fantastic' Dream Come True for This 11-year-old after Meeting PM Modi in Berlin | Watch

It was a dream come true for 11-year-old Partha Pal after he successfully interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while waiting outside Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin.

PM Modi who had reached Berlin on Day 1 of his power-packed Europe tour had received a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora community.

Indian-origin Pal had wanted to meet the Prime Minister and asked his parents to take him to the hotel where the Prime Minister would be staying. As Prime Minister came out of the hotel, Pal waved, prompting Modi to approach him and hug him in greeting.

“I am from India," said Pal to which PM Modi responded: “You are from India but from where?" “New Delhi", answered Pal. “When did you last visit (the country)?" asked the Prime Minister but Pal was unable to answer as he was feeling overwhelmed.

PM Modi then proceeded to take selfies along with Paarth’s mother.

After Modi left, when he was asked about his experience meeting the Prime Minister, Pal said, “I can not believe that I just met him right now. It was fantastic!”

Modi was given a warm welcome from the Indian community and gave an hour-long address to more than 1600 members of the diaspora in Germany comprising students, researchers and professionals. Hailing the various initiative undertaken by the government, the Prime Minister urged the Indian diaspora to help him take the India story global. “I urge all of you to join me in making the local’ of India global. You can easily acquaint the people here with the diversity, strength and beauty of the local’ of India.

PM Modi who arrived in Denmark on Tuesday on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip also addressed the Indian community settled in the Nordic country. Modi also said that all Indians stand together for the defense of the nation and join hands in nation-building.

“Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the power of the Indian community, which makes us all feel alive every moment. Thousands of years of time have developed these values within us," Modi said during his address.

(With inputs from Akshay Dibar)

