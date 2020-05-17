FAQs on Lockdown 4.0: All Your Questions on What's Allowed From Tomorrow, What's Not Answered

What’s the status of the lockdown?



It has been extended by two weeks to May 31, 2020.

Oh, dear. That means nothing changes for two more weeks?



Not really. Many rules have been relaxed.

Like how? Can you explain?



State governments have been empowered to delineate the Red, Orange and Green Zones.

What do these colours signifiy?



Red Zone areas are those where the incidence of Covid-19 positive cases are highest, followed by Orange and Green Zones.

So, if I stay in Red Zone my life doesn’t really change. Isn’t it?



Not quite right. If you are in a Red Zone area, you will still be eligible for easier rules. Within Red and Orange Zones, district authorities have been empowered to demarcate Containment Zones and Buffer Zones.

Containment Zones? What are these?



A containment zone is an area where there are high incidence of Covid-19 positive cases. The district authorities are empowered to decide on declaring an area as a containment zone.

In case of a large outbreak, the entire population of municipal ward, municipal zone, police station area, towns etc. from where cases and contacts are reported are taken as containment zone.

A district’s rapid response team (RRT) identifies containment zones based on the extent of cases/contacts listed and mapped by them.

What is a buffer zone?



A buffer zone is an area of spread in a 5-kilometre radius (7 Kms in rural areas) of a containment zone.

How does life change in these zones?



If you are in a containment zone, your life doesn’t change much. Only essential activities are allowed in these zones. No outsider is allow to get into these zones. Any one staying in these zones aren’t allowed to venture out.

Can I find out which zone I stay?



Yes. Your DM/DC’s social media pages will put these out. Your state chief minister’s social media pages (Twitter/Facebook) will also contain details.

Will I start working from office?



Yes. Private offices can operate in non-containment zones. State governments and DMs will notify rules for their states and districts

Will shops selling non-essential be allowed to open?



Yes. Shops will be allowed to open in non-containment zones. State governments and DMs will notify rules for their states and districts.

Will I be able to withdraw money?



Yes. Cashier and teller operations of banks (including ATMs) will continue to stay open.

Can I take out my car/bike?



Your state and DM will decide. It is likely that you will be allowed to take out your car/bike if you are in a non-containment zone.

Can I book an Ola/Uber?



Your state government and DM will decide. It is likely that cab aggregators may be allowed to operate in non-containment zones.

Can I travel by metro?



No. Travel by metro is prohibited until further notice in all zones

Can I go for a walk/run or cycle in my neighbourhood?



Your state government and DM will decide. It is likely that you can go out for a walk, but not in a group. In any case, venturing out of your home is prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am, regardless of which zone you stay.

Can kids go out to the park?



No. In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home

Can my house help and driver come for work?



Yes. They have already been allowed in non-containment zones, but only if the RWA allows, which is empowered to decide on outsiders’ entry.

Am I allowed to visit friends and vice versa?



Yes. They have already been allowed in non-containment zones, only if your friends’ RWA allows and vice versa

I stay in a containment zone. What if I need medicines?



Chemist shops and pharmacies will continue to remain open all zones.

Can standalone restaurants not in malls will open?



Restaurants have been allowed to function only with take away services.

Can I go to a coffee shop?



No. Coffee shops are restaurants, which are prohibited, but can offer take away services.

What about sports complexes/stadiums?



Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without any spectators.

Can I order food for delivery?



Yes. Take-away and home delivery services of restaurants are allowed

Can I go out in a group?



No. Any congregation of more than five people is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

Will I be able to buy alcohol?



Yes. Most states have opened up alcohol shops outside of the containment zones.

Is domestic air travel allowed?



No. Air travel is prohibited till May 31 as of now.

Can I travel by train to another state?



Yes. Inter-state train services have already opened up in a limited way. You can find details in www.irctc.co.in

Will I be able to buy petrol?



Yes. Petrol pumps, LPG and oil agencies will continue to operate.

Can an AC mechanic/carpenters/plumbers come to my place?



Yes. But only if you stay in non-containment area and your RWA allows, which is empowered to decide on outsiders’ entry.

Can I go from Delhi to Gurgaon/Noida/Faridabad/Ghaziabad?



Yes. Inter-state movement in vehicles have been allowed, provided both states agree.

Can guests be invited for marriage ceremonies?



Yes, but the number of people should not exceed 50

Can funeral rituals be carried out?



Yes, but funeral related gatherings cannot exceed 20 people

Will schools/colleges open?



No. Schools, colleges and educational institutions including coaching centres will remain shut until further notice in all zones.

Can I get non-essential goods such as clothes home delivered through e-commerrce companies?



Yes, but states and DMs will notify specific rules for each district

Can I visit a salon? I badly need a haircut?



Yes, but states and DMs will notify specific rules for each district

Will I be fined if I don’t wear a mask?



Yes. Wearing of masks have been made compulsory in public places. State governments have been asked to strictly enforce it

Will I be fined if I spit in a public place?



Yes. Spitting in public places have been banned. State governments have been asked to strictly enforce it

Can I go a temple or religious place?



No. All religious places are closed for public. Religious congregations have also been strictly prohibited.