Farewell in a Pandemic: HC Permits Pune Man to Travel to Assam, Attend Father's Last Rites Amid Lockdown

Binny Dholani sought a direction to the authorities concerned to permit him to take a flight or to make necessary arrangements to enable him to reach Assam.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
Farewell in a Pandemic: HC Permits Pune Man to Travel to Assam, Attend Father's Last Rites Amid Lockdown
Representative image. (Reuters)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has permitted a Pune resident to travel by road to Assam to attend the final rites of his father amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice A K Menon on Tuesday heard a petition filed by one Binny Dholani, seeking permission to travel from Maharashtra's Pune city to Lanka town in Assam to attend the last rites of his father, who died of heart attack on April 5.

In his plea, Dholani said he was willing to travel by a cargo flight or any flight available, or in any other manner that he may be permitted to travel.

Since movements are restricted across the country due to the lockdown, Dholani sought a direction to the authorities concerned to permit him to take a flight or to make necessary arrangements to enable him to reach Assam.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the court that it is not just the case of the petitioner, but there are several others who have died, some after contracting the coronavirus, but in no case people are being permitted to travel by air.

Singh, however, added that the Union government would permit the petitioner to travel by road if he desires.

Necessary instructions will be given to the Pune collectorate and appropriate steps will be taken thereafter to facilitate the petitioner's road travel," he told the court.

Justice Menon accepted Singh's statement and directed the petitioner to apply to the authorities concerned for permission to travel by road.

"Once the petitioner decides to seek permission, he is also directed to convey the road route he intends to take to

reach his destination, so that the authorities would be aware of the various exit and entry points through which he would pass borders of various states to reach Lanka in Assam, the court said in its order.

