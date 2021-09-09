Farhan Akhtar Opens Up on Taking a Break From Social Media

Actor and producer Farhan Akhtar is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who are vocal about the ongoing issues on social media platforms. However, he was on a brief break as part of his detoxification from social media. Nowadays, he occasionally tweets and does not put forward his views on controversial and trending topics on social media. He has revealed the reason behind it on QuPlay’s Pinch Season 2, a talk show hosted by actor Arbaaz Khan.

In the show, Farhan shared his views on trolling and the use of social media for putting forward opinions. He said that he is inactive on social media these days as he “needed a detox from social media.”

“There was a time when I had got into a tussle with trolls. But then the thing is, either you get stuck in a never-ending process by responding, or you realize that you have a life beyond social media, and you take an exit,” he said.

The ‘Toofan’ actor said that trolling is a part of social media and one needs to get used to it. He said that social media users have to develop a thick skin to some extent.

Watch the Wazir of all trades, Farhan Akhtar rocking on with his witty replies to the Fukreys of social media on Quick Heal Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2💯🔥Watch the full episode here - https://t.co/gcHQYEVNaO@FarOutAkhtar @arbaazSkhan@quickheal @ZEE5India @PolycabIndia pic.twitter.com/UCZnad75XO — Qu Play (@QuPlayTv) September 8, 2021

In the talk show, Farhan explained the difference between fans and trolls. He believes that fans could be loyal towards an artist, but trolls can’t be courteous towards anybody and they keep targeting people one after another.

The ‘Rock On’ actor termed the trolls as “clickbait,” and advised social media users to develop confidence for not getting affected by trolls.

Giving an example of his bad experiences on social media, Farhan said that people ask him about the update of Don 3 even when he puts out a condolence message. “They don’t even realise that someone has passed away, at least they should spare such a tweet,” he said.

Don 3 is one of the most awaited projects of Farhan Akhtar as director. Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta was released in 2011.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here