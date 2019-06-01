Faridabad College Sex Abuse Case: Accused Teacher Surrenders

An assistant professor accused of sexually assaulting female students at the Faridabad Government College, Sector 16, surrendered on Friday night and the police are expecting more disclosures during his interrogation.The case, which was first reported on May 16 by a girl student of the college, grew into a big sex scandal with three more girls claiming to be victims of sexual assault at the hands of the assistant professor and the number might grow during the police investigation."The accused assistant professor, identified as Chandra Shekhar, surrendered last night and has been sent to police remand. While we cannot disclose the case details at the moment, the number of victims is likely to shoot up as a peon and a lab attendant arrested earlier in connection with the case have revealed that the sex scandal was going on for more than four years now," said Sube Singh, Public Relation Officer (PRO) to the Commissioner of Police (Faridabad).The two other accused in the case, peon Vikram and lab attendant Jagdev Singh, were arrested on May 16 and have been sent to police custody. During interrogation, they revealed that Chandra Shekhar, who taught accounts in the college, made them partners in the crime. Their task was to identify girls who feared flunking in the practical examination and offer them a way to pass if they indulged in sexual relations with Chandra Shekhar.The police are probing whether the peon and and the lab attendant also sought sexual favours from the victims."While both the accused are denying any involvement in the sexual assault of the victims, they admitted to have lured girls into the trap. We are probing if the two also sought sexual favours from the victims," added Singh.The police are expecting more victims to come out and lodge their complaints during the course of the investigation. "Peer pressure and social embarrassment are stopping many girls from coming forward," Singh said.