Faridabad College Sex Abuse Case: Accused Teacher Surrenders

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Faridabad College Sex Abuse Case: Accused Teacher Surrenders
The peon and lab attendant have confessed that their task was to identify girls who feared flunking in the practical examination and offer them a way to pass if they indulged in sexual relations with assistant professor Chandra Shekhar.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Faridabad: An assistant professor accused of sexually assaulting female students at the Faridabad Government College, Sector 16, surrendered on Friday night and the police are expecting more disclosures during his interrogation.
The case, which was first reported on May 16 by a girl student of the college, grew into a big sex scandal with three more girls claiming to be victims of sexual assault at the hands of the assistant professor and the number might grow during the police investigation.
"The accused assistant professor, identified as Chandra Shekhar, surrendered last night and has been sent to police remand. While we cannot disclose the case details at the moment, the number of victims is likely to shoot up as a peon and a lab attendant arrested earlier in connection with the case have revealed that the sex scandal was going on for more than four years now," said Sube Singh, Public Relation Officer (PRO) to the Commissioner of Police (Faridabad).
The two other accused in the case, peon Vikram and lab attendant Jagdev Singh, were arrested on May 16 and have been sent to police custody. During interrogation, they revealed that Chandra Shekhar, who taught accounts in the college, made them partners in the crime. Their task was to identify girls who feared flunking in the practical examination and offer them a way to pass if they indulged in sexual relations with Chandra Shekhar.
The police are probing whether the peon and and the lab attendant also sought sexual favours from the victims.
"While both the accused are denying any involvement in the sexual assault of the victims, they admitted to have lured girls into the trap. We are probing if the two also sought sexual favours from the victims," added Singh.
The police are expecting more victims to come out and lodge their complaints during the course of the investigation. "Peer pressure and social embarrassment are stopping many girls from coming forward," Singh said.
The case, which was first reported on May 16 by a girl student of the college, grew into a big sex scandal with three more girls claiming to be victims of sexual assault at the hands of the assistant professor and the number might grow during the police investigation.
"The accused assistant professor, identified as Chandra Shekhar, surrendered last night and has been sent to police remand. While we cannot disclose the case details at the moment, the number of victims is likely to shoot up as a peon and a lab attendant arrested earlier in connection with the case have revealed that the sex scandal was going on for more than four years now," said Sube Singh, Public Relation Officer (PRO) to the Commissioner of Police (Faridabad).
The two other accused in the case, peon Vikram and lab attendant Jagdev Singh, were arrested on May 16 and have been sent to police custody. During interrogation, they revealed that Chandra Shekhar, who taught accounts in the college, made them partners in the crime. Their task was to identify girls who feared flunking in the practical examination and offer them a way to pass if they indulged in sexual relations with Chandra Shekhar.
The police are probing whether the peon and and the lab attendant also sought sexual favours from the victims.
"While both the accused are denying any involvement in the sexual assault of the victims, they admitted to have lured girls into the trap. We are probing if the two also sought sexual favours from the victims," added Singh.
The police are expecting more victims to come out and lodge their complaints during the course of the investigation. "Peer pressure and social embarrassment are stopping many girls from coming forward," Singh said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review – Small Wonder
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results