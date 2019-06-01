Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Faridabad College Sex Abuse Case: Accused Teacher Surrenders

The peon and lab attendant have confessed that their task was to identify girls who feared flunking in the practical examination and offer them a way to pass if they indulged in sexual relations with assistant professor Chandra Shekhar.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Faridabad College Sex Abuse Case: Accused Teacher Surrenders
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Faridabad: An assistant professor accused of sexually assaulting female students at the Faridabad Government College, Sector 16, surrendered on Friday night and the police are expecting more disclosures during his interrogation.

The case, which was first reported on May 16 by a girl student of the college, grew into a big sex scandal with three more girls claiming to be victims of sexual assault at the hands of the assistant professor and the number might grow during the police investigation.

"The accused assistant professor, identified as Chandra Shekhar, surrendered last night and has been sent to police remand. While we cannot disclose the case details at the moment, the number of victims is likely to shoot up as a peon and a lab attendant arrested earlier in connection with the case have revealed that the sex scandal was going on for more than four years now," said Sube Singh, Public Relation Officer (PRO) to the Commissioner of Police (Faridabad).

The two other accused in the case, peon Vikram and lab attendant Jagdev Singh, were arrested on May 16 and have been sent to police custody. During interrogation, they revealed that Chandra Shekhar, who taught accounts in the college, made them partners in the crime. Their task was to identify girls who feared flunking in the practical examination and offer them a way to pass if they indulged in sexual relations with Chandra Shekhar.

The police are probing whether the peon and and the lab attendant also sought sexual favours from the victims.

"While both the accused are denying any involvement in the sexual assault of the victims, they admitted to have lured girls into the trap. We are probing if the two also sought sexual favours from the victims," added Singh.

The police are expecting more victims to come out and lodge their complaints during the course of the investigation. "Peer pressure and social embarrassment are stopping many girls from coming forward," Singh said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram