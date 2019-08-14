Faridabad DCP Shoots Himself With Service Weapon at Home, Investigation Begins

New Delhi:Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Faridabad NIT's area, Vikram Kapoor, allegedly committed suicide at his residence on Wednesday by shooting himself. Kapoor, a promotee IPS officer, reportedly used his service revolver and shot himself at home at 6am.

Senior officers are conducting an investigation at his home in Faridabad's Police Lines, Sector 30, as the reason behind the suicide is not known yet. Police are trying to ascertain if the DCP left behind a suicide note.

