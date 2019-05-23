Faridabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Krishan Pal BJP Krishan Pal LEADING

Faridabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 122104 65.96% Krishan Pal Leading INC 47243 25.52% Avtar Singh Bhadana BSP 9558 5.16% Mandhir Maan AAAP 1811 0.98% Pandit Navin Jaihind INLD 1800 0.97% Mahender Singh Chauhan BMP 565 0.31% Lekhram Dabang BKP 456 0.25% Vijendra Kasana RLKP 419 0.23% Shyamvir VTP 292 0.16% Sahiram Rawat AIFB 170 0.09% Ram Kishan Gola HCP 169 0.09% Ruby ABD 91 0.05% Adv.Hari Shankar Rajvans LKSP 77 0.04% Mukesh Kumar Singh AKAP 76 0.04% Rakesh Kumar AVP 74 0.04% Deepak Gaur RPIE 64 0.03% Baudhycharya Khajan Isngh Gautam RAVP 63 0.03% Mahesh Pratap Sharma TOP 44 0.02% Pradeep Kumar BSCP 37 0.02% Chaudhary Daya Chand Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Amit Singh Patel IND -- -- Tikaram Hooda PPI(D) -- -- Hari Chand IND -- -- Bobby Kataria IND -- -- Manoj Choudhary IND -- -- Sanjay Maurya IND -- -- C A Shukla IND -- -- Dr. K P Singh

10. Faridabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Faridabad is 77.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krishan Pal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,66,873 votes which was 41.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.71% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Avtar Singh Bhadana of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 68,201 votes which was 10.91% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.67% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Faridabad was: Krishan Pal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,69,407 men, 7,70,945 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Faridabad is: 28.4028 77.3086Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फरीदाबाद, हरियाणा (Hindi); ফরিদাবাদ, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); फरीदाबाद, हरयाणा (Marathi); ફરિદાબાદ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); ஃபரிதாபாத், ஹரியானா (Tamil); ఫరీదాబాద్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಫರಿದಾಬಾದ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഫരീദാബാദ്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)