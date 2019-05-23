Take the pledge to vote

Faridabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Faridabad (फरीदाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
Faridabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Faridabad (फरीदाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Faridabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Faridabad is 77.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

BJP
Krishan Pal

BJP

Krishan Pal

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krishan Pal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,66,873 votes which was 41.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.71% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Avtar Singh Bhadana of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 68,201 votes which was 10.91% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.

Faridabad Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
122104
65.96%
Krishan Pal
INC
47243
25.52%
Avtar Singh Bhadana
BSP
9558
5.16%
Mandhir Maan
AAAP
1811
0.98%
Pandit Navin Jaihind
INLD
1800
0.97%
Mahender Singh Chauhan
BMP
565
0.31%
Lekhram Dabang
BKP
456
0.25%
Vijendra Kasana
RLKP
419
0.23%
Shyamvir
VTP
292
0.16%
Sahiram Rawat
AIFB
170
0.09%
Ram Kishan Gola
HCP
169
0.09%
Ruby
ABD
91
0.05%
Adv.Hari Shankar Rajvans
LKSP
77
0.04%
Mukesh Kumar Singh
AKAP
76
0.04%
Rakesh Kumar
AVP
74
0.04%
Deepak Gaur
RPIE
64
0.03%
Baudhycharya Khajan Isngh Gautam
RAVP
63
0.03%
Mahesh Pratap Sharma
TOP
44
0.02%
Pradeep Kumar
BSCP
37
0.02%
Chaudhary Daya Chand
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Amit Singh Patel
IND
--
--
Tikaram Hooda
PPI(D)
--
--
Hari Chand
IND
--
--
Bobby Kataria
IND
--
--
Manoj Choudhary
IND
--
--
Sanjay Maurya
IND
--
--
C A Shukla
IND
--
--
Dr. K P Singh

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.67% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Faridabad was: Krishan Pal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,69,407 men, 7,70,945 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Faridabad Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Faridabad is: 28.4028 77.3086

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फरीदाबाद, हरियाणा (Hindi); ফরিদাবাদ, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); फरीदाबाद, हरयाणा (Marathi); ફરિદાબાદ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); ஃபரிதாபாத், ஹரியானா (Tamil); ఫరీదాబాద్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಫರಿದಾಬಾದ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഫരീദാബാദ്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
