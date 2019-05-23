English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Faridabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Faridabad (फरीदाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Faridabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Faridabad is 77.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krishan Pal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,66,873 votes which was 41.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.71% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Avtar Singh Bhadana of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 68,201 votes which was 10.91% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.67% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Faridabad was: Krishan Pal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,69,407 men, 7,70,945 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Faridabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Faridabad is: 28.4028 77.3086
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फरीदाबाद, हरियाणा (Hindi); ফরিদাবাদ, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); फरीदाबाद, हरयाणा (Marathi); ફરિદાબાદ, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); ஃபரிதாபாத், ஹரியானா (Tamil); ఫరీదాబాద్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಫರಿದಾಬಾದ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഫരീദാബാദ്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
Krishan Pal
LEADING
Faridabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
122104
65.96%
Krishan Pal
INC
47243
25.52%
Avtar Singh Bhadana
BSP
9558
5.16%
Mandhir Maan
AAAP
1811
0.98%
Pandit Navin Jaihind
INLD
1800
0.97%
Mahender Singh Chauhan
BMP
565
0.31%
Lekhram Dabang
BKP
456
0.25%
Vijendra Kasana
RLKP
419
0.23%
Shyamvir
VTP
292
0.16%
Sahiram Rawat
AIFB
170
0.09%
Ram Kishan Gola
HCP
169
0.09%
Ruby
ABD
91
0.05%
Adv.Hari Shankar Rajvans
LKSP
77
0.04%
Mukesh Kumar Singh
AKAP
76
0.04%
Rakesh Kumar
AVP
74
0.04%
Deepak Gaur
RPIE
64
0.03%
Baudhycharya Khajan Isngh Gautam
RAVP
63
0.03%
Mahesh Pratap Sharma
TOP
44
0.02%
Pradeep Kumar
BSCP
37
0.02%
Chaudhary Daya Chand
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Amit Singh Patel
IND
--
--
Tikaram Hooda
PPI(D)
--
--
Hari Chand
IND
--
--
Bobby Kataria
IND
--
--
Manoj Choudhary
IND
--
--
Sanjay Maurya
IND
--
--
C A Shukla
IND
--
--
Dr. K P Singh
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results