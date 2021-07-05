Faridabad: Groom Asks for Swift Car in Dowry, Baraat Leaves Venue as Demand Not Fulfilled

In Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district in Haryana, a man broke the marriage when he did not get a Maruti Swift car as dowry. The case is of Ballabhgarh’s Adarsh Nagar police station area, where the Barat procession returned when the dowry demand was not fulfilled.

The bride’s father gave a Bullet motorcycle as dowry to the groom. As soon as the groom came to know about this, he left with the procession without completing the marriage ceremony. The groom wanted a Swift car in dowry, and when his demands were not met, the groom refused to continue the marriage.

The groom had come with the Barat from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and rested some distance away from the bride’s house. According to the bride’s family the groom sent some of his people to see whether the car was parked there or not. The bride’s brother said that some people came here from the side of the groom and when they saw the bike parked, they went back.

Later the groom said that if the bride’s father does not give the car, there will be no marriage and the procession went back from there. After this incident, the family members of the girl appealed to the police for justice.

The bride’s brother says that his father is a daily wage earner, and he bought the bike by taking a loan. But due to greed for dowry, her sister’s marriage could not be completed. At present, the people of the bride’s family have informed the police about the matter, but now the police said that an appropriate action will be taken after receiving a written complaint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here