Faridabad Police Ups Security in City in View of Recent Incidents in Punjab

Faridabad Police has beefed up vigilance in the city in view of the recent security-related incidents in the neighbouring state of Punjab.

This comes a week after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), fired from the street, landed on the building of Punjab Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali and shattered windowpanes on one of the floors.

“In view of the recent incidents in Punjab, vigilance has been increased in the NCR area, due to which the Faridabad Police has also been alerted by all the police stations in-charge from the point of view of security, on the instructions of the higher officials, the people of the area, RWA chief etc,” indiatoday.in quoted Faridabad Police as saying.

Police officials have been instructed to be on alert for suspicious movements in the areas under them and also to ensure that all the tenants, drivers, assistants, maids are verified.

Last week, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali , triggering a blast that shattered windows.

Just a day before the RPG attack, Punjab Police thwarted a possible terror attack and arrested two bike-borne men with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with around 1.5kg of RDX following a tip-off at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran.

