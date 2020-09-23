Farm Bills: Stalin Always Opposes BJP Schemes, Says L Murugan

Chennai:: DMK president M K Stalin always has the habit of opposing schemes of the BJP government and his announcement of protesting against the Centre’s farm bills on September 28 is no exception, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan said here on Wednesday. Being a farmer himself, he knew about the benefits that the legislations would accrue to the farming community, he said and asserted that the bills would address the woes of the farmers.

“Being a farmer, I know the difficulties of ryots.Farmers have always been insisting upon a remunerative price for their produce. The farm bills seek to address their livelihood concerns,” Murugan told reporters here.

Asked about the DMK and its allies’ state-wide protest on September 28 to demand the Centre to withdraw the farm bills and to condemn the AIADMK government for supporting the legislation, he said, “Stalin always has the habit of opposing the schemes of the BJP government.” “…and his (September 28) protest against the agri- related bills is no exception.” he added. Asked whether the likely release of V K Sasikala, aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and convicted in the disproportionate assets case, from a Bengaluru jail next January will impact Tamil Nadu politics, Murugan replied, “let her come out first. We will see (then).” On his meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit earlier in the day, he said it was a mere “courtesy call” to enquire about his health and there was nothing political about it.

