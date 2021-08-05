Farm Law Protesters May 'Create Havoc', Vandalise Delhi Metro Stations, Security Forces Alerted

Farm law protesters may try to vandalise Delhi metro stations, an alert issued to the CISF, Delhi Police and other security agencies concerned read. The input further said that the agitators may enter metro stations in the vicinity and “create havoc" and disrupt law and order situation.

Farmers across India, especially from states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against Centre’s three farm laws at Delhi borders, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

In June too a security concern loomed over Delhi due to the agitation. The Delhi Police had to increase the security arrangements across the city’s border as the protesters marked seven months of their demonstration. The Delhi Metro closed its three main stations on the Yellow Line for four hours.

Earlier on January 26, the farmers’ protest took an unexpected turn after the march derailed from the planned route and a group of agitators took over the Red Fort leading to clashes in the national capital.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of the Capital against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, passed by the Parliament in September 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here