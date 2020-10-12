Farm Laws: Eight Union Ministers To Hold Virtual Rallies In Punjab

Chandigarh: Eight Union ministers will hold virtual rallies over eight days in Punjab from Tuesday to “address apprehensions of farmers amid widespread protests against the Centre’s farm laws. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri; Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat; and Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani will be among the BJP leaders holding the rallies. Others are Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary; Minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur; Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Sanjeev Balyan; Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash; and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh.

To address apprehensions of farmers, eight Union ministers will hold virtual rallies, said Subhash Sharma, Punjab BJP unit organising secretary in a statement here. Different farmers’ bodies have been holding protests across Punjab over the issue of farm legislations.

Farmers have blocked several rail tracks for an indefinite period and have laid siege to toll plazas, filling stations and shopping malls of some corporates. The farmers’ agitation against the farm laws has disrupted rail traffic and severely impacted coal supply for thermal power plants in Punjab.

Farmers have been demanding that the three laws be repealed. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor