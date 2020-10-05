Farm Laws Like Death Warrants For Farmers: Kisan Mahasangh

Indore: The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) on Monday joined the chorus demanding scrapping of three contentious farm laws passed by the Central government. RKMM president Shiv Kumar Sharma told reporters here in Madhya Pradesh that the laws are “death warrants” for farmers as they would benefit only corporates and big traders.

“These laws should have a provision that if any trader purchases agriculture produce from farmers below the MSP (Minimum Support Price) then the difference between the MSP and the actual rate should be paid by that trader as a fine.Additionally, license of such trader should be cancelled,” said Sharma alias ‘Kakkaji’.

The RKMM has launched a campaign to make farmers and labourers aware about the “ill-effects” of the farm laws. Meanwhile, Sharma denied that the campaign would benefit opposition Congress in the upcoming bypolls to Assembly seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor