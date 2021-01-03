Farmer Agitation to Continue Till Rollback of Farm Laws: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait protesting at Gurugram on Sunday said that the ongoing agitation would not end till the Centre rolls back the new agricultural laws.

Tikait in a statement said that the new farm laws have been made for capitalists' benefit, adding that till the demands of the farmers are not met, the farmers will stay continue protesting against these laws in Delhi.

He said that soon Rajasthan farmers would also reach the Delhi border. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Gurugram should help them in all possible ways, he said.

President of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Chaudhary Santokh Singh, assured that all possible help would be given to all the farmers from Rajasthan.

Bharatiya Kisan Union General Secretary, Yudhveer Singh, who was also present at the protest site, alleged that the government is misleading the farmers. He said that the government should abolish the three farm laws.

In a joint statement, Santokh Singh said that hundreds of workers from several workers' organisations have also been sitting on dharna in support of the demands of the farmers despite the bitter cold.

He said their support to the farmers would continue till the rollback of the three farm laws.