Farmer Commits Suicide in MP Village, Family Alleges Loan Pressure

Dewas: A middle-aged-farmer ended his by hanging himself inside his house in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly under pressure of repaying a debt.

The family of the farmer alleged loan pressure while the local co-operative society claimed that the farmer had no outstanding dues against his account.

The incident was reported from village Maljipura where the farmer committed suicide on Thursday evening when there was nobody at the house built in the farm.

When others returned from their daily work, they found farmer Karan Singh (40) hanging by a rope from the roof of the hut.

His sons Anil and Mahesh claimed that their father was under pressure of loans. Singh’s family claimed that he had two and a half acres agriculture land but due to excessive rains, he could only manage three quintals of soybean this season.

The family further claimed that the farmer had unpaid dues of Bijawad society and a local public sector bank and as he could not make arrangements for seeds and fertilsiers and so, he ended his life in frustration.

The Bijawad society officers however told the media that the farmer had over Rs 21,000 in his current account and had no old dues. The society further claimed that the farmer also did not come up to secure fresh loans for agricultural works which he could have secured easily as he had no dues.

In charge of the Kannod police station Jairam Chauhan told the media that the farmer hanged himself at around 5pm on Thursday when no one was around. The cause behind the death is unknown and the probe is on, added the officer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.