Farmer Commits Suicide in Rajasthan, Family Claims He was Under Debt
According to Khandar's family, he committed suicide as he was not able to repay a loan of Rs 4 lakh that he had taken under the Kisan credit card scheme from the State bank of India in 2015.
Representative image.
Kota: A 60-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Rajasthan's Baran district, with the family claiming that he took the extreme step as he was under debt.
Police, however, denied the claim, saying the family was financially stable.
The deceased, Arjun Khandar, a resident of Radhapura village in Baran district, was working in his field on Saturday and suddenly he began vomiting. He was rushed to a hospital in Baran from where he was referred to MBS hospital, Kota, on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kishshangang, Surendra Danodiya said.
Khandar died at the hospital while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, he added.
According to Khandar's family, he committed suicide as he was not able to repay a loan of Rs 4 lakh that he had taken under the Kisan credit card scheme from the State bank of India in 2015.
The family alleged that the bank officials were building pressure on him to repay the loan which led him to end his life.
Police officials said a preliminary investigation led by the police and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kishangang, found that the farmer was financially stable.
Khandar had 15 bigas of land which had good yield last year. He had three well-built houses in the village. Besides he had no family liability as he had married off all his five children, said SDM, Kishangang, Chandan Dubey.
He denied that Khandar was pressured by the bank officials as he was paying his installments on time.
The DSP said the farmer consumed poison but not due to loan distress.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
- PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s