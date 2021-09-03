CHANGE LANGUAGE
Farmer Dies After Inhaling Poisonous Gas While Repairing Underground Pump in UP's Fatehpur
Farmer Dies After Inhaling Poisonous Gas While Repairing Underground Pump in UP's Fatehpur

It is suspected that he fell unconscious after inhaling some poisonous gas. (File photo/News18)

Achal Kumar Patel (28) fell unconscious after he had gone down to repair the pump, Husainganj Police Station SHO Ranveer Singh said.

A 28-year-old farmer died allegedly after inhaling some poisonous gas while repairing his underground tubewell pump in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. Achal Kumar Patel (28) fell unconscious after he had gone down to repair the pump, Husainganj Police Station SHO Ranveer Singh said.

It is suspected that he fell unconscious after inhaling some poisonous gas. He was pulled out with the help of some villagers and taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the police officer said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

first published:September 03, 2021, 19:03 IST