News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Farmer Dies of Burn Injuries After House Catches Fire in UP's Fatehpur

Representative image.

Representative image.

The victim lived alone and his wife stays with her parents. Police said that they are probing the matter. It appears that the fire took place due to a mosquito coil or some other similar thing.

A farmer died of burn injuries on Friday after a fire broke out at his house in Karsawan village of the Ghazipur area here, police said. The victim was identified as Deshraj (55), SHO, Ghazipur, Kamesh Pal said.

He said Deshraj lived alone and his wife stays with her parents. ”We are probing the matter. It appears that the fire took place due to a mosquito coil or some other similar thing,” the SHO said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...