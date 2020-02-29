Farmer Ends Life in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Day His Son Recites Poem Against Suicide
Malhari Batule, a resident of Bharajwadi, had a couple of loans outstanding, and the monthly installments of his stolen truck were also pending, all of which were causing him immense distress, a Pathardi police station official said.
Pune: A 35-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Ahmednagar's Pathardi tehsil on Thursday evening, hours after his son read out a poem in school asking farmers not to commit suicide due to agricultural distress, police said.
"He had taken money for his sister's marriage. On Thursday evening he consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital," he said.
"On the same day, his son Prashant Batule had recited a poem in school, on the occasion of Marathi Language Day (February 27) asking farmers not to commit suicide," said the official.
