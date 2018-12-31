English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farmer Kills Self Over Outstanding Loan in MP's Guna District
Guna Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Lakshkar to visit the farmer's family and provide necessary support.
Image for representation only.
Guna (MP): A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district allegedly committed suicide by consuming insecticide as he had an outstanding loan, police said on Monday.
Nagji Bheel of Mandikheda village had taken a loan of Rs 40,000 and the creditor was now demanding that he repay Rs 70,000to get his mortgaged land back, police said quoting
the deceased's family.
He consumed insecticide on Friday due to the resultant stress, his family told police.
District Collector Bhaskar Lakshkar had ordered a probe and the administration had provided a sum of Rs 15,000 as relief to Bheel's kin, officials said.
Guna Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Lakshkar to visit the farmer's family and provide necessary support.
The senior Congress leader appealed to farmers to take loans only from authorised banks.
Bamori MLA and Madhya Pradesh Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia too visited the grieving family.
Mandikheda comes under Bamori Assembly constituency which is part of Guna Lok Sabha seat.
