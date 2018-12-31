LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Farmer Kills Self Over Outstanding Loan in MP's Guna District

Guna Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Lakshkar to visit the farmer's family and provide necessary support.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Farmer Kills Self Over Outstanding Loan in MP's Guna District
Image for representation only.
Guna (MP): A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district allegedly committed suicide by consuming insecticide as he had an outstanding loan, police said on Monday.

Nagji Bheel of Mandikheda village had taken a loan of Rs 40,000 and the creditor was now demanding that he repay Rs 70,000to get his mortgaged land back, police said quoting
the deceased's family.

He consumed insecticide on Friday due to the resultant stress, his family told police.

District Collector Bhaskar Lakshkar had ordered a probe and the administration had provided a sum of Rs 15,000 as relief to Bheel's kin, officials said.

Guna Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Lakshkar to visit the farmer's family and provide necessary support.

The senior Congress leader appealed to farmers to take loans only from authorised banks.

Bamori MLA and Madhya Pradesh Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia too visited the grieving family.

Mandikheda comes under Bamori Assembly constituency which is part of Guna Lok Sabha seat.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram