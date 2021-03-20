Farmer Leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan tests Covid Positive, Fuels Fears of Infection Spread

A prominent leader spearheading the farmers’ agitation has tested positive for Covid-19, fuelling fears over health of thousands of farmers sitting on dharna at various protest sites along the Delhi border.

The President of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, Joginder Singh Ugrahan had complained of high fever and breathing issues while approaching doctors at Bathinda-based Nivaran hospital. “He came to the hospital on March 17 claiming that he was getting fever and breathing issues since a week. He was put under observation and his samples were sent for examination and has tested positive for Covid,” said Medical officer at the hospital, Dr Kulwinder Singh adding that his condition is stable and he had been isolated for 14 days.

Joginder Singh along with other prominent farmer leaders like Rakesh Tikait have been at the forefront of the stir sharing protest venues with hundreds of protesting farmers.

Health officials said that Joginder was the first farmer leader to have tested Covid positive raising questions over safety of many others at the protesting sites.

“Many of the farmer leaders have refused to undergo tests and the health teams have not been given an access to the protest sites to carry out testing. It could turn out to a major scare and chances of virus spreading at these sites are quite high,” said a health officer.

The vaccination camps set up near the protesting sites by the local administration at Tikri have failed to receive much response, reports have said.