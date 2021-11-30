Farmer Leaders Plan to End Protest But Being ‘Forced’ by Radical Groups to Continue Stir: Intel Sources

After the repeal of three contentious farm laws, leaders of farmers’ unions are planning to end their protests in the next two days but are being pushed by external radical groups such as Khalistanis to continue their agitation and create disturbances in the state apparatus, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

Due to the upcoming elections in key states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, groups backed by Pakistan are colluding on social media and spreading posts and messages instigating farmers to stay back and “continue their fight”.

According to farmer leaders, the social media posts were not being circulated by any farmer group but from the UK and Pakistan.

Farmer leaders say they feel their “movement” is being hijacked by anti-national elements.

Despite Parliament passing the bill on November 29 to repeal the three farm laws, farmers have refused to end their protests, which began a year ago at several border points of Delhi, and instead now demand a law to guarantee MSP for their produce.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 aims at repealing the three farm laws — Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – and amending the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Meanwhile, the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three farms laws was taken on “humanitarian grounds", said top government sources, asserting that the law was already on hold. The sources further said that the farmers, protesting against the agri laws for over a year, should not be “misguided” by the Opposition parties as their issue has been addressed by the Centre.

“The decision by the Prime Minister was taken because of winters and other humanitarian issues. The government also decided not to continue with this kind of situation for long. We expect farmers to go back home. Other issues like MSP and other grants will be decided by a committee and it will take some time. They should not be misguided by the political parties of opposition their real issue is already addressed,” the sources said.

