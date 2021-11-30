Farmer Murdered in MP Village; Assailants Flee with Severed Head

A 60-year-old farmer was killed by unidentified assailants, who severed his head and took it with them in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Parasia village under Tilwara police station area on Monday afternoon, an official said. The police were alerted around 3 pm that some unidentified men had slit the throat of one Gayaprasad and had taken away his severed head, Tilwara police station in-charge Rahul Saiyam said.

The victim was killed while he was working in his field, he said. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused and a search has been launched for them, the official added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.