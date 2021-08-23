Farmer Running From Pillar To Post For 5 Years Just To Return Govt Money

A farmer in Haryana’s Jind district is running from pillar to post for five years to return nearly Rs 53,000 to the government. Surajmal Nain from Kharanti village in Julana block had received extra money in 2016 for crop damage. The government disbursed extra amount to Surajmal and his brother’s bank accounts following which the farmer has been struggling to return the money. From block offices to the chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh, Surajmal has gone everywhere but returned disappointed.

According to Times of India, Surajmal received Rs 34,735 in his State Bank of India (SBI) account in August 2016, and his brother also received the same amount as the family runs the farm jointly. Surajmal and his brother had sought compensation for pest attack on their cotton crop in over two acres out of total 12 acres. Though the brothers were eligible for a total of Rs 16,550 as compensation, they jointly received Rs 69,470.

The brothers then wrote a letter to the tehsildar informing them about the wrong disbursement, and wanted to know the process for paying back the extra money. Surajmal said the government had fixed Rs 8,000 per acre as compensation, and underlined that his family should not have gotten more than Rs 16,650 for their crop damage.

Surajmal decided to approach the CM’s office after getting no help from the tehsildar, whom he also accused of deliberately transferring the amount just to harass him. He also got a complaint number, but there was no respite to him. The farmer then reached the CM’s residence in Chandigarh where he submitted another complaint, but said no one could tell him the way out of this.

“Whoever returns a misplaced purse is appreciated, but the Haryana government made me run from pillar to post for five years. So much for the claims of transparency,” he was quoted as saying by Times of India.

