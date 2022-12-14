CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16
Home » News » India » Farmer, Son Electrocuted While Irrigating Fields in UP
1-MIN READ

Farmer, Son Electrocuted While Irrigating Fields in UP

PTI

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 14:49 IST

Pratapgarh, India

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. (Shutterstock)

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. (Shutterstock)

The duo were rushed to a nearby hospital after they were electrocuted when they came in contact with an electrified fence, where doctors declared them dead

A farmer and his son were electrocuted when they came in contact with an electrified fence while irrigating their fields in Antu area here Wednesday, police said.

Circle Office (CO) Subodh Gautam said, “One Ramnarayan (60), a resident of Dandwa village along with his son Shivakant (22) were irrigating their fields when they came in contact with an electrified fence."

“The duo were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. The matter is being investigated," the CO added.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:December 14, 2022, 14:49 IST
last updated:December 14, 2022, 14:49 IST