Farmer, Son Electrocuted While Irrigating Fields in UP

A farmer and his son were electrocuted when they came in contact with an electrified fence while irrigating their fields in Antu area here Wednesday, police said.

Circle Office (CO) Subodh Gautam said, “One Ramnarayan (60), a resident of Dandwa village along with his son Shivakant (22) were irrigating their fields when they came in contact with an electrified fence."

“The duo were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. The matter is being investigated," the CO added.

Read all the Latest India News here