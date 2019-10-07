Take the pledge to vote

Farmer Tries to End Life after Losing Crops to Heavy Rains in Madhya Pradesh

Her family members alleged that in of spite incurring heavy losses in the torrential rains and losing entire produce, they were yet to receive any kind of government help.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
Farmer Tries to End Life after Losing Crops to Heavy Rains in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal: A 35-year-old farmer tried to end her life by consuming pesticide after her crops were destroyed by heavy rains in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. She was rushed to the hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger.

The farmer, Sanibai, was said to be under debt of over Rs 7,00,000 which she had pledged from family members, banks and other sources. Her family members alleged that in of spite incurring heavy losses in the torrential rains and losing entire produce, they was yet to receive any kind of help from the government.

Like many other parts of the state, Agar Malwa district has received almost double the average rainfall this year. Sanibai’s soybean crops were destroyed on her 20 bigha land.

She said she was distressed over the loss of crops and for not finding labourers o work on the remaining piece of land that was spared from the rain fury. Hence, she decided to consume the pesticide kept at home.

The incident came a few days after a middle-aged farmer committed suicide at Begamganj tehsil of Raisen district over crop loss. Last Saturday, Virendra Singh Yadav (40) hand himself from a tree after he lost all his produce to heavy rains.

Madhya Pradesh, especially the western parts, witnessed almost 33 per cent more than the average rainfall that has impacted the earnings of farmers.

