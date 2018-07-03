Farmer Tries to Save Cow From Getting Electrocuted, Dog Follows, All Die

A dog that tried to save his master, who rushed to his cow's aid on seeing it collapse after stepping on a live wire, also died when it tried to save him from being electrocuted near Usilampatti today.Police said the 65-year-old farmer M Mokkusu of Kalkondalpatti saw his cow, which was grazing in the field, collapse.The cow had come in contact with a live wire which got snapped due to heavy rains late last night and the farmer also got electrocuted when he tried to rescue the animal. His dog which tried to help him by pulling the cable also met the same fate.Local people visited the spot in large numbers after hearing about the tragedy.