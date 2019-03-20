English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farmer-Turned-Innovator Designs Green Crematorium to Save '40 Acres of Forests a Day'
Merging religious sensitivities and concern for environment, Arjun Paghdar has designed a biomass gasification-based cremation process, which ensured minimum heat loss.
File photo of Arjun Paghdar, the inventor of the Green Crematorium
Loading...
Amrapur (Gandhinagar): Exactly 42 years ago, 14-year-old Arjun Paghdar, a resident of Keshod town in Junagadh district, attended the final rites of a relative.
At the crematorium, he saw precious wood being burnt to cremate the body, leaving a lasting impact on the mind of a young nature lover.
Now, 56-year-old Arjun ‘bhai’ Paghdar (56), farmer-turned-innovator, has been awarded at the 10th National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Awards 2019 held at Amrapur village near Gandhinagar for his newly developed innovative and environment friendly crematorium.
“If I can’t grow forests, at least I should help in saving them in whatever way I can as an individual. I have seen that on an average, 400 kg of wood is used to cremate one dead body. In India, millions of tons of wood is burnt every year to cremate dead bodies. Electric and gas-based crematoriums are being used now, but these are mostly in cities. In rural areas, dead bodies are still cremated using wood, posing a major environmental challenge at a time when we are fighting global warming,” Paghdar, who dropped out of school in Class 12 said.
Merging religious sensitivities and concern for environment, Paghdar has designed a biomass gasification-based cremation process, which ensured minimum heat loss.
“I have placed doors in the front and at the rear end of the structure to perform Hindu rituals. The inner side of the top cover is filled with cera-wool, which can tolerate high temperature. Blowers and nozzles are provided to release air to accelerate the cremation process,” he said.
A censor based temperature meter is also attached with this design where people can temperature level inside this new crematorium system.
He added that charcoal filters and caustic soda filters have been provided for air filtration and a chimney for air exhaust is also there.
“The average time taken to burn a dead body (of about 80kg) is 70-90 minutes, consuming 70 to 80 kg of wood as compared to 3-4 hours in conventional method consuming around 400 kg of wood. According to a rough estimate, if we use this system across rural India, we can save at least 40 acres of forests per day,” the innovator said.
In fact, Paghdar’s environment friendly and culturally acceptable crematorium is being put up at Bhamnasa village near Keshod.
Moreover, in order to promote this new system, Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), a government of Gujarat, has also given funds to Paghdar to make one such crematorium to be put up at Veraval town in Gir-Somnath district.
“I have done my job as an innovator and now it’s up to the society and the government to adopt this environment friendly crematorium system to save our precious forests,” he said.
At the crematorium, he saw precious wood being burnt to cremate the body, leaving a lasting impact on the mind of a young nature lover.
Now, 56-year-old Arjun ‘bhai’ Paghdar (56), farmer-turned-innovator, has been awarded at the 10th National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Awards 2019 held at Amrapur village near Gandhinagar for his newly developed innovative and environment friendly crematorium.
“If I can’t grow forests, at least I should help in saving them in whatever way I can as an individual. I have seen that on an average, 400 kg of wood is used to cremate one dead body. In India, millions of tons of wood is burnt every year to cremate dead bodies. Electric and gas-based crematoriums are being used now, but these are mostly in cities. In rural areas, dead bodies are still cremated using wood, posing a major environmental challenge at a time when we are fighting global warming,” Paghdar, who dropped out of school in Class 12 said.
Merging religious sensitivities and concern for environment, Paghdar has designed a biomass gasification-based cremation process, which ensured minimum heat loss.
“I have placed doors in the front and at the rear end of the structure to perform Hindu rituals. The inner side of the top cover is filled with cera-wool, which can tolerate high temperature. Blowers and nozzles are provided to release air to accelerate the cremation process,” he said.
A censor based temperature meter is also attached with this design where people can temperature level inside this new crematorium system.
He added that charcoal filters and caustic soda filters have been provided for air filtration and a chimney for air exhaust is also there.
“The average time taken to burn a dead body (of about 80kg) is 70-90 minutes, consuming 70 to 80 kg of wood as compared to 3-4 hours in conventional method consuming around 400 kg of wood. According to a rough estimate, if we use this system across rural India, we can save at least 40 acres of forests per day,” the innovator said.
In fact, Paghdar’s environment friendly and culturally acceptable crematorium is being put up at Bhamnasa village near Keshod.
Moreover, in order to promote this new system, Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), a government of Gujarat, has also given funds to Paghdar to make one such crematorium to be put up at Veraval town in Gir-Somnath district.
“I have done my job as an innovator and now it’s up to the society and the government to adopt this environment friendly crematorium system to save our precious forests,” he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Police Inducts Mobile Control Room Bus with Integrated Communication System
- Tim Cook's Photo with the New iPad Has Turned into a Photoshop Battle on Twitter
- Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs in Space
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Scientists Develop Technology to Convert Ocean Water to Hydrogen Fuel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results