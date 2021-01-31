Farmer Union Claims Over a 100 People 'Missing' Post R-Day Violence, Asks People to Share Info

Farmer Union Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday claimed that more than a hundred persons were reported to be missing after the events of Republic Day, which saw farmers' tractor rally turn violent as some protesters stormed the Red Fort.

The union has formed a committee to look into the issue, which seeks to compile information on the "missing persons" to able to initiate formal action with the authorities.

The union has asked people to share information on the missing person, including their full name, full address, phone number of the person and any other contact number at home and the time during which they went missing.

Meanwhile, as the farmers' protest against the three agricultural laws entered its 65th day, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, addressing an ever-swelling crowd of farmers at Ghazipur, responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saturday remark that the government's proposal of suspending the laws for 18 months is still open to farmers. He also demanded that arrested farmers be released.

He said, "There won't be any agreement under pressure. We will hold discussions on the issue, The Prime Minister is ours also, we are thankful for his initiative, we will respect it. We want our people to be released."

The Prime Minister in his address had condemned the Republic Day violence, saying the country was "saddened by the insult to the tricolor on the 26th of January in Delhi."

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory also reached Delhi's ITO area on Sunday to collect forensic evidences from ITO and nearby areas, they said.

A protestor died near ITO during the violence on Republic Day. An FSL team had visited the Red Fort on Saturday and Ghazipur protest site on Friday. The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Police on Thursday issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and announced a probe into the "conspiracy" behind the Republic Day violence.