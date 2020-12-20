Farmers Announce Relay Hunger Strike from Tomorrow, Say Will Bang ‘Thalis’ During Next Mann ki Baat

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws observed "Shradhanjali Divas" on Sunday to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the agitation and said they will make all toll plazas free in Haryana between December 25 and 27, and will undertake a relay hunger strike. They added that they would boycott any NDA constituent which doesn't back the stir.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Singhu border as their protests entered the 25th day, the farmers unions appealed to the public to bang utensils on December 27 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last Mann ki Baat of the year.

"The government is trying to defame the farmers. The farmers are protesting in this cold... the government should think about us but they are busy defaming us. I appeal to the agriculture minister and the government to drop their ego. I will appeal to youth and children to be calm," farmer leader Jasbir Singh Bhatti said.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said: "The feelings of the farmers have motivated us block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. People are coming in from Nagaur (Rajasthan) and other cities too and the stoppage of the farmers by the Haryana government is against the orders of the apex court. I would request the Haryana government to stop going against the SC's orders."

The farmers have decided to begin relay hunger strikes across all protest sites, with a 11-member team starting it at all the protest sites across the nation. The farmers will make all toll plazas free from December 25 to 27, said Jagjit Singh Dalewal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Sidhupur.

"All farmer leaders would go to the NDA partners asking them to compel the government to take back the laws. If they don't agree with us, we would boycott them too," he added.

"I also request the media to showcase the highlights and reality of the farmers movement. Everyone has the eye on the movement," said Rakesh Tikait of BKU.