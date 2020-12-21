News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Farmers Begin Hunger Strike Against Agri Laws in Ghaziabad
1-MIN READ

Farmers Begin Hunger Strike Against Agri Laws in Ghaziabad

Farmers gather at the Delhi-UP border near Ghaziabad to protest against Centre's new laws. (Reuters)

Superintendent of Police (City-II) Gyanendra Singh said farmers were persuaded to lift the blockade after which the National Highway-9 was opened to traffic.

Farmer protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws on Monday started a hunger strike and briefly blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad road. Superintendent of Police (City-II) Gyanendra Singh said farmers were persuaded to lift the blockade after which the National Highway-9 was opened to traffic.

On Monday, a group of 10 farmers initiated a hunger strike against the farm laws. They will be replaced by another group on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was organised at the Delhi's Ghazipur border by protesting farmers. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait donated blood on the occasion.


