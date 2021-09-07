Farmers Begin Protest March to Karnal Mini-secretariat as Talks with Haryana Govt Fails | Top Highlights

Farmers on Tuesday said talks with the Haryana government over the incident of lathi charge on August 28 at the Karnal grain market has failed and have started protest march towards the mini secretariat. Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni told News18, “talks have failed…will decide next course of action."

A large number of farmers have started moving towards NH-44, according to reports. Heavy police deployment is at the main gate of the secretariat in a bid to stop them. ADGP Law and Order

Police have beefed up security ahead of the Karnal Mahapanchayat as farmers plan to gherao the mini- secretariat. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said earlier said “the farmers meeting in Karnal is going on. Talk is underway with a recently formed committee of 11 members. I hope a solution will come out of talks."

In view of the on gong protest march, Vij said, ADGP Law and Order are monitoring the security situation.

Drones, Barricades

Authorities have ordered the heavy deployment of Haryana Police officials and central forces across the district and at the new Anaj Mandi in Karnal where farmers were to met and plan to move towards the mini-secretariat. Forty companies of security personnel, including 10 companies of the BSF, CRPF and RAF, have been deployed in Karnal district, officials said.

Five SP rank officials, 25 DSPs have been assigned the duty to ensure law and order. Police are also using drone cameras to keep a vigil on the farmers. Roads leading to the Mini Secretariat have been barricaded as part of security arrangements.

ALSO READ | Unruly Elements at Karnal Mahapanchayat May Incite Violence, Say Cops Citing Intel Inputs

National Highway No 44 (Ambala-Delhi) may see some traffic disruptions in the district on Tuesday, according to an Haryana Police advisory issued on Monday. “Therefore, the general public using NH-44 are advised to avoid journey through Karnal town or otherwise use alternate routes to go to their destination on September 7," it said.

However, traffic on the NH-44 has not been impacted majorly with the police ensuring diversion on the stretches near the Mini Secretariat. Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav had warned, “No one will be allowed to take law into one’s hand."

Internet Shutdown, Section 144

A day ahead of the proposed gherao, central forces were deployed, mobile internet services suspended and prohibitory orders, Karnal district authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC.

Haryana government, which had earlier ordered suspension of mobile internet services here from Monday 12:30 pm to Tuesday midnight, decided to suspend these services in four adjoining districts — Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts with effect from 12 am to 11:59 pm on Tuesday.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has appealed to farmers to ensure that the protest is peaceful and the common man is not affected.

Karnal Lathicharge

The Haryana Police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Over 10 protesters were injured.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on Tuesday if its demands were not met. The SKM had said a murder case should be registered against IAS officer Ayush Sinha who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to “break heads" of protesting farmers.

“Duty Magistrate Karnal should be suspended till the investigation is completed," SKM said on Tuesday.

Sinha, who was later transferred in a reshuffle also involving some other IAS officers, has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department.

ALSO READ | Karnal Turns Into Fortress With Drone Cameras, Barricades as Farmers Plan Mini Secretariat ‘Gherao’

Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Chaduni said a meeting with district administration officials was held here on Monday, but after failing to get any satisfactory response about their demands they decided to hold a big panchayat on Tuesday before proceeding to the mini-secretariat to gherao it.

He had earlier sought registration of a case against those involved in the lathicharge.He also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of a farmer who died after allegedly sustaining injuries in the lathicharge. However, the administration here claimed that the farmer was not injured in the police action but had died due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh announced that it will hold demonstrations at district centres in the country on September 8 demanding profitable prices to all farmers equally. “The government should think more sympathetically about the ongoing farmers’ protest," said BKS General Secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary.

(With inputs from Swati Bhan)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here