india

Farmers, Bhim Army Pay Tributes to Ambedkar; Save Country from 'Company Raj', Tikait Urges People
1-MIN READ

Farmers, Bhim Army Pay Tributes to Ambedkar; Save Country from 'Company Raj', Tikait Urges People

File photo of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

On the occasion, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Ravan said the public is aware of the Union government's policy of divide and rule.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws at the Delhi's Ghazipur border paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait urging people to save the country from the company raj. Speaking on the occasion, Tikait alleged that instead of caring for the Indian constitution, the Union government is worried about companies.

The government is not headed by the BJP, it is being run by companies, he said in a statement issued by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). He urged people to save the country from the company raj, giving the slogan of save constitution, save farmers. He alleged that several companies are eyeing the agriculture land under the garb of contract farming. The country has been sold by the government to these companies, he alleged. On the occasion, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Ravan said the public is aware of the Union government's policy of divide and rule. All castes and realigns are united and would reply to the government for its dictatorship and exploitation, he said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of Delhi — Singhu, Tikri (along Haryana), and Ghazipur — demanding a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

The Centre says the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops. The protesting farmers, however, say the laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

first published:April 14, 2021, 23:32 IST