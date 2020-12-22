Farmers Block All 14 Lanes of NH9 at UP Gate on Delhi-Ghaziabad Border for 8 Hours

Farmers camping at UP Gate on Delhi-Ghaziabad border in protest against the three recent farm laws of the Centre, on Tuesday blocked all 14 lanes of the National Highway 9 for eight hours and also allegedly manhandled a journalist and photographer.

The farmers blocked the arterial road highway from 9 am to 5 pm and lifted the blockade on the carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad after repeated requests by the administration.

On getting a complaint about manhandling of journalists, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reprimanded a group of youngsters among protesting farmers for misbehaving with journalists.

BKU’s state president Rajbir Singh told PTI that the highway was blocked because tractor trolleys of some farmers coming from Bareilly and Rampur districts were intercepted by local police.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said a committee of representatives of all the farmers’ outfits camping at the UP Gate has been formed. The farmers lifted the blockade of one carriageway of the highway after the committee members were apprised of the problems of commuters, he said.