Farmers' Body Forms 5-member Panel for Dialogue with Govt; Says Protest to Continue Until Cases Withdrawn

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the protest and withdrawal of cases against the protesters, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.

Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh were named the members of the committee after a meeting was held here by the SKM. The farmers’ body said that they have decided that the 5-member committee will talk to the government.

SKM, which is leading the farmers protest in Delhi borders, said that until the cases are not withdrawn against the farmers, the agitation will continue.

“Leaders of all farmer organisation said that they won’t go back unless cases against farmers are withdrawn. Today a clear cut signal has been sent out to government that we’re not going to take back the agitation unless all cases against farmers are taken back,” Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait said that the next meeting of the Morcha will take place on December 7 at 11 am to decide the future course of the movement. SKM leaders, after the meeting, said they will not move from the Singhu Border here until cases filed against farmers are withdrawn and demanded an assurance in writing.

Farmer leader and SKM member Ashok Dhawle said that the issues of compensation to be given for martyred farmers, “false cases" lodged against farmers and Lakhimpur Kheri incident were discussed in the meeting.

The parliament on Monday passed a bill in parliament to repeal the three farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers. However, the stalemate continues with the protesters pressing their other demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement and withdrawal of cases.

