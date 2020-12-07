Bharat Bandh on December 8: Know What All Services Will be Affected by Farmers Protests

Farmers, who are protesting against the new farm bills passed by Parliament, have called for Bharat Bandh (nationwide shutdown) on December 8. Several political parties, trade, transport or bank unions have extended their support of the farmers, demanding repeal of the agri laws.

Many services are likely to get affected due to this nationwide strike. Here's a complete list of services which are to be affected:

Auto and Taxis

Some of the unions of auto and taxi drivers in Delhi have decided to join the farmers' call for a nationwide strike. On Sunday, representatives from various auto and taxi unions had met the protesting farmers at Singhu border. Giving some relief to commuters in Delhi, there are few unions who will not be joining the protest.

Route diversions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for general public about the route diversions. As the protest is underway on the Singhu border, several borders connecting to Delhi have been closed for movement. Barricading has also be done on NH44 from both sides. The police has also mentioned about alternative routes for the commuters. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with as per law, an official statement said. Delhi Police has made an appeal that the normal life of common citizens and residents of the city should not be disrupted.

Wholesale fruits and vegetable markets

The work at major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets is likely to be hampered with a section of traders favouring the farmers' demands. "I have received calls from several traders' associations for strike on Tuesday. I believe the Mandis at Ghazipur, Okhla and Narela will also be closed due to 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers," Adil Khan, chairman of Azadapur Mandi, said.

Petrol pumps

In Punjab, petrol pumps will not operate on December 8. The Punjab unit president of Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Paramjit Singh Doaba said that the petrol pumps will remain closed on Tuesday in solidarity with the protesting farmers. However, emergency service will be provided. Notably, many of the protesting farmers at the Singhu border are from Punjab.