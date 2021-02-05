Farmers' Chakka Jam: All You Need to Know About Three-hour-long Protest Tomorrow; Details Here

Chakka Jam Protest | Farmers, who have been camping at three Delhi border points for over 70 days, have called for nationwide 'chakka jam' (road blockade) protest on Saturday for three hours. The protesting farmers will block national and state highways in order to stage demonstration against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Informing about the same, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had on Thursday said that the 'chakka jam' protest will take place on February 6 across the country, except Delhi. "There will be a three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on February 6. It won't take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the Govt doing with us," ANI had quoted Tikait as saying at the Ghazipur border protest site.

What's the timing?

The nationwide 'chakka jam' will affect the national and state highways. If you happen to be travelling at around 12 noon and 3pm, you are most likely to get stuck. However, Tikait has said that those vehicles which will be stopped due to 'chakka jam' will be given water and food. All emergency and essential services will be allowed for normal movement.

Security Tightened by Police

Security at Delhi's border points near the three protest sites have been tightened by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads ahead of the proposed 'chakka jam' by farmers protesting the Centre's three agri laws, police said on Friday.

Though, the farmer unions have said that there will be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi, but still elaborate arrangements have been made in the national capital. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said in view of the violence that took place on January 26, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able enter the national capital. "We are monitoring content on the social media to make sure rumours are not spread against the police. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other states also," he added.

The CRPF has also deployed 31 companies for two more weeks in Delhi-NCR. It has also issued a notification saying that all buses available with Units, splinter companies should be fitted with wire mesh.

Similarly, Haryana police have stepped up security measures in view of the countrywide 'chakka jam' on Saturday. Senior police officers have been asked to personally supervise security and traffic arrangements at vital junctions and roads while district police chiefs have been directed to ensure deployment of adequate personnel, according to an official communication issued to them.

Strict Vigil on Social Media and Internet Curbs

Police will also be monitoring content on the social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force, officials said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services will remain suspended in Haryana's Sonipat and Jhajjar districts till Saturday evening, an official statement said. The mobile internet services were suspended in some districts of the state "to prevent disturbance of peace and public order" amid the ongoing farmer agitation against the three agricultural laws of the Centre.

The Haryana Government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in two districts, Sonipat and Jhajjar, till 5 pm on February 6, the statement said on Friday. Any person found violating the order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions, the order said.

What are those three farm laws?

The three farm laws introduced by the Centre last year have become the bone of contention between the farmers and the government. The three farm laws are known as The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.