Farmers Clash with Police in Yamunanagar as They Attempt to Reach Haryana Minister

A group of farmers on Saturday clashed with police when they tried to force their way through barricades to head towards a venue where Haryana minister Mool Chand Sharma was to come. Some farmers and police personnel received minor injuries in the incident. Later, protesting farmers were detained by police.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma was to address a party meeting at Jagadhari in Yamunanagar. When farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws came to know about the arrival of the minister, they started heading towards the venue of the meeting.

Police personnel were deployed and barricades were also put to prevent farmers from going towards the meeting hall. However, farmers tried to remove barricades with the help of tractors.

Some farmers carrying black flags even climbed the barricades while being adamant on holding a protest against the minister. A protester said they had warned the state authorities beforehand not to allow the BJP’s programme but despite that they decided to hold the same.

Meanwhile, farmers held protests in Hisar against Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and state minister Kamlesh Dhanda in Jind. Farmers are protesting against leaders of the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana over the Centre’ three farm laws.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here