'Farmer’s Daughter, Can't Betray My Uniform': On Camera, Woman Cop Refuses to Budge During Protest

Several videos of Republic Day violence and mayhem in Delhi have emerged in the last few days. Now, in a new video, that has gone viral, a woman police officer can be seen holding her ground in the face of protests on January 26 at the Ghazipur border.

“I am a farmer’s daughter and I cannot betray my uniform,” inspector Pushplata can be seen telling the protesters at Delhi’s Ghazipur border. A frenzied crowd tells her that she is trying to stop “the Tiranga”. “If I betray my uniform, you will too,” she responds, while trying to stop the protesters from breaking the barricade and entering the capital with their tractors.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait can also be seen in the video. Tikait, the spokesperson for Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), has been named in an FIR filed by the Delhi Police for the violence that broke out in several parts of Delhi, including in and around Red Fort, during the tractor rally by the farmers on Tuesday.

The rally, meant to protest against the three farm laws, spiralled into chaos on January 26 and violence that left hundreds of policemen injured and one farmer dead.

Three days after the protest, tensions are still brewing in the bordering areas of Delhi where farmers have refused to budge, even as they have been asked to vacate the protest sites.