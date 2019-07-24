Take the pledge to vote

Farmer's Daughter Kills Self by Consuming Pesticide after Father Fails to Pay Fees for Engineering

The deceased committed suicide after being frustrated over non-payment of fees before the deadline. She was supposed to pay a total of Rs 1.10 lakh as admission fee.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Farmer's Daughter Kills Self by Consuming Pesticide after Father Fails to Pay Fees for Engineering
Representative image.
Mumbai: Unable to pay Rs 1 lakh admission fee for the B.Tech course in time, a 17-year-old daughter of a farmer from Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by consuming pesticide at her house in Solapur district, police said.

The deceased, Rupali Ramkrishna Pawar, was upset as her father could not raise the sum he was supposed to pay for her admission in a Jalandhar-based college for the first year B.Tech course, a police official said.

According to police, the farmer, Ramkrishna Pawar, had even decided to sell out his farm to raise the necessary amount but was not getting the desired rate.

Frustrated over non-payment of fees before the July 20 deadline, Rupali had an argument with one of her family members on Tuesday night, the official said, adding that she consumed some pesticide at their house in Waluj Degaon village in Mohol taluka, around 400 kms from here, around 1.40 am on Wednesday.

"As Rupali started crying due to pains and vomited, her family members rushed her to hospital in Mohol. After initial treatment, she was shifted to civil hospital in Solapur where she was declared dead during treatment," he said.

Another official said Rupali was a bright student who had secured 89 per cent marks in the Common Entrance Test (CET).

"Rupali was supposed to pay total Rs 1.10 lakh as admission fee by July 20. She had paid the initial amount of Rs 10,000," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Mohol police station, he said. Four years ago, Swati Pitale, a class 11 student from Latur district of the state, had committed suicide as she could not arrange Rs 260 for renewing her monthly bus pass.

