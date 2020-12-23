Farmers’ Day 2020: Know Why the Birth Anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh is Celebrated as Kisan Diwas

The contribution of farmers in our everyday life and economy is huge. In order to honour the work that they put in to make sure that there is enough food for everyone in the country, December 23 is observed as the Kisan Diwas, or Farmers' Day in India. Further, the day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the 5th Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh. He had come up with many farmer-friendly policies and had also worked a lot for the welfare of farmers.

Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced several schemes for the farmers in his short stint as Prime Minister. He introduced pro-farmer bills like the Agricultural Produce Market Bill in the Assembly in 1939, served as the Agriculture minister in 1952, and abolished the zamindari system in 1953.

Under normal circumstances, the day would have been celebrated by organising events, plays and movies to laud and appreciate the work done by our farmers. However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations most likely will take place in an online mode.

In order to extend the greetings of the Kisan Diwas 2020, here are the quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones:

· Life on a farm is a school of patience; you can't hurry the crops or make an ox in two days –Henri Alain

· The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways – John F. Kennedy

· When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization — Daniel Webster

· I would rather be on my farm than be emperor of the world – George Washington

· Agriculture not only gives riches to a nation, but the only riches she can call her own –Samuel Johnson

· If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country. -M. S. Swaminathan