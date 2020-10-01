Farmers Extend 'Rail Roko' Agitation at 24 New Places in Punjab as Protests Enter Phase 2 Today

The protests by farmers against Centre's three recently enacted agriculture laws will enter Phase 2 on Thursday, October 1, with the farmers' union extending the 'rail roko' stir for an indefinite period. A total of 31 unions will stage 'rail roko' protests at 24 more places in Punjab from Thursday onwards, of which nearly a dozen will be in Malwa, nearly eight places in Majha and the rest in Doaba. While farmer organisations namely Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and BKU (Ugrahan) had begun the 'rail roko' agitation at six places from September 24, it now continues only at two places – Ferozepur and Amritsar.

In Malwa alone, the union will be doing 'rail roko' at Dhablan village in Patiala, Sunam in Sangrur, Budhlada in Mansa and Gidderbaha in Muktsar district, said BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan. The union members will also stage protests outside 29 places including five toll plazas, he added.

Protests for 3-4 hours daily will also be organised outside the houses of seven BJP leaders across the state including former BJP president Shwait Malik in Amritsar, Union Minister of State Som Parkash in Phagwara, party MLA Arun Narang’s residence in Abohar, BJP Kisan Morcha’s Punjab unit head Bikramjeet Singh Cheema residence in Ludhiana, BJP leader Satwant Singh Punia’s house in Sangrur and former BJP MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu’s residence in Ferozepur. Protests have also been planned outside the residence of state general secretary of party’s Mahila wing, of Sunita Garg, who is based in Kotkapura, reported The Indian Express.

Protests have also been planned outside Reliance stores where farmer outfits will 'gherao' malls and other corporate buildings at 29 places including Amritsar and Bathinda. Protests will be staged at stores of Adani logistics, 15 Reliance petrol pumps, 3 Essar petrol pumps and at a private thermal plant at in Mansa.

Farmers under the banner of KMSC in Punjab have been protesting against the new agriculture laws regulated by the Centre, with the unions saying that they will actually lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system. Farmer unions have been squatting on rail tracks at various places in the state since September 24. Meanwhile, the unions also formed a 7-member panel to coordinate with a committee of artistes in Punjab over a campaign against the Central government.