Farmers, Film Fraternity to Protest Against CSK's IPL Match in Chennai on April 10

The first IPL match in the city is scheduled for April 10 and it is already mired in controversy.Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Federation, fringe parties and a section of the film fraternity have decided to protest both outside and inside the MA Chidambaram stadium during the match.Meanwhile, DMK has asked CSK fans to boycott the game and not go for the matches scheduled to take place in Chennai.Independent MLA, TTV Dinakaran, has asked fans to return tickets and show solidarity to the farmers of Tamil Nadu. Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has requested the team players to wear black badges and send out a strong message to the world that they are with the farmers of the state.Farmers' Federation maintains that they will protest outside the venue if the game is not boycotted. A fringe group has also issued a warning to CSK against taking to the field in Chennai.TVK leader Velmurugan said: "We know CSK players are practising in Chennai. Players should understand that we are upset. You (CSK team) will leave the hotel for shopping or site seeing. If something happens to you there (the team), we are not responsible."But the same group clarified that they are not threatening the team, but they urge the team to support the Tamil cause.Tamil film directors too held a press conference and said IPL games should be boycotted."I support the game. But at this crucial time, we should not have IPL games in Chennai. We will protest but will not reveal our plan of action," said actor Satyaraj.DMK maintains they don’t want a boycott of the game, but want the fans to boycott the game and pledge their support for farmers."Stalin had categorically stated that to show sympathy with the farmers, the viewers should not go and watch the match. He did not say it should be stopped. We only want the people of Tamil Nadu to stay away from the game for the cause of the Tamil Nadu farmers. When something bad is happening to one section of the society, the other section should show sympathy,” said a DMK leader.However, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's grand nephew Kalanithi Maran owns Sunrisers Hyderabad, which won the IPL in 2016.While protesters refuse to budge, some even maintaining that they will enter the stadium as they have bought tickets and register protests in a democratic way, the Madras Cricket Club Association has taken precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident on April 10. They have issued a notice to spectators that mobile phones, banners, digital equipment and other banned substances will not be allowed inside the stadium.“If you find any suspicious object / any person moving in suspicious manner, please inform the Police/Association officials immediately. Foul, abusive, unruly language or behaviour will not be tolerated. Spectators are cautioned not to indulge in anti-racial activities/comments etc. Person doing so shall be evicted out of the Stadium and dealt with in accordance with the law," read the statement.