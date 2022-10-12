CHANGE LANGUAGE
Farmers Found Burning Stubble Will Be Fined Rs. 2,500 Per Acre: Gurugram DC

PTI

Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 21:59 IST

Gurgaon, India

Gurugram district, like other parts of the NCR, suffers from poor air quality during winters (Representative Image: PTI)

"We have been sensitising farmers but those who don't abide by the rules will be fined Rs. 2,500 per acre," Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said

In an effort to curb stubble burning in the district, the Gurugram administration on Wednesday said the defaulters will be slapped with a fine of Rs 2,500 per acre. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said village-level vigilance teams will keep a tab and report any instance of stubble burning.

Yadav also said farmers will be provided with a 50 per cent rebate on buying equipment used in stubble management, whereas an 80 per cent grant will be given to registered farmer groups or panchayats if they purchase the equipment through custom hiring centers.

“We have been sensitising farmers but those who don’t abide by the rules will be fined Rs. 2,500 per acre,” he said.

The district, like other parts of the NCR, suffers from poor air quality during winters and burning stubble could further worsen the pollution level, the DC said.

