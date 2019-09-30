Farmers Halt Onion Auction at India's Largest Wholesale Market in Maharashtra as Govt Bans Export
Farmers alleged the Centre took the decision to ban exports and impose stock limits with an eye on the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled for October 21.
Image for representation.
Nashik: A day after the Centre banned the export of onions and imposed stock limits for traders, auction at the country's largest wholesale onion market at Lasalgaon in Nashik district was halted after protests by farmers on Monday.
The auction at the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee resumed later in the day, traders said. Farmers staged demonstrations at the APMC, bringing onion auction to a halt, an official said. Farmers also staged a rasta roko on Mumbai-Agra highway at Umrane and at Vincur on Nashik-Aurangabad road.
"The government's decision to ban exports onions and limit onion stocks to up 100 quintals per retailer has made onion producers in Lasalgaon see red. They refused to sell onions in the wholesale market in Lasalgaon on Monday," a farmer said.
An official said onions from six trucks were auctioned on Monday with minimum price being Rs 2,601, maximum at Rs 3,351 and average at Rs 3,065, a drop of Rs 600 in average prices.
Farmers alleged the Centre took the decision to ban exports and impose stock limits with an eye on the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled for October 21.
This decision, they said, was taken despite onions expected to arrive from the south of the country as well as Pune, Chakan, Ahmednagar and Nashik in the next three weeks, which in turn would have naturally reined in prices.
Farmer leader Rajendra Dhokale warned of an agitation if cultivators did not get fair price for their onion stocks, hinting that prices could crash drastically during the festival season that began with Navratri.
APMC chairperson Suvarna Jagtap spoke of approaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others demanding that the Centre rethink its moves to bring down prices of onions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- Here's What Kangana Said When She was Asked 'What If She Woke Up as Hrithik?'
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Should be Replaced in FIFA World XI, Claims Liverpool Star
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth Rs 23 Crore, Released it Back Into the Sea