Farmers in Madhya Pradesh Affected by Calamities to Get Minimum Rs 5000 Relief
Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said the government had also taken measures like filling up vacant posts of Patwaris to fast track the redressal of matters pertaining to land.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced to provide Rs 5000 in minimum compensation to the small and marginal farmers in the event of crop loss due to natural calamities.
Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput also said that the government has taken several administrative steps including filling up vacant posts of Patwaris (revenue officials) for speedy work.
The Kamal Nath-led government recently completed six months in power.
"The state government has decided that minimum compensation for the small and marginal farmers would be Rs 5000 in case of crop loss due to a natural calamity. We have made amendments to this effect in rules," Rajput told a press conference.
The minister said the government had also taken measures like filling up vacant posts of Patwaris to fast track the redressal of matters pertaining to land.
"As per a pilot project being launched in two districts of the state, Patwaris would be given laptops for expediting processing of the land-related applications," he said.
The minister further said that the government had initiated a process to take back about 1000 acres of vacant land lying unused in the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus in Bhopal.
The government has written a letter to Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in this regard.
"The land was allotted to BHEL at the time of its inception but it is still lying unused," Rajput said about the purpose behind reclaiming the land.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Been the Best So Far: Ganguly
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Film Earns Rs 201.86 Crore
- A Deleted Scene in Game of Thrones has All The Answers About Cersei's Pregnancy
- Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s