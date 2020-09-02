Farmers in MP’s Harda are Allowing Rajasthan Herders to Graze Animals on Their Crops

Herds of goats and sheep are feeding on vast farmlands in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh these days. And the owners of these fields have no qualms about this.

The cattle are owned by herders of nearby Rajasthan who every year visit the lush green areas of Harda and the neighbourhood to let their livestock feed on the grasslands in the Narmada basin.

However, the farmers this year are themselves asking the herders to feed their animals on their farmlands.

They are forced to do this as their crops (soybean, which is the primary crop in the district) have been destroyed by natural calamities.

First it was the assault of insects, called Tana Makkhi in local language, that hit the standing crops and then the recent floods submerged the crops in water completely.

As a result, the soybean has turned yellowish and isn’t fit for anything, say local farmers who were required to spend more to get their farmlands clear of the soybean strands.

However, the dejected peasants found an ingenious way of clearing this mess and turned for help towards the visiting herders.

"We visit the region every year but this year we are seeing such large-scale destruction of soybean crops," said Rama, a shepherd from Rajasthan, who claimed that he is feeding his cattle in the farmlands with permission from the farmers.

In areas like Kukravad, farmers manually cleaned their lands while in others like Chhepaner Road, Bhuvankhedi, etc, farmers were helped by cattle owners.

Local farmer Ram Bharose said that he had no means to invest more money on damaged crops, so he is letting cattle feed on it.

This year, soybean, or Peela Sona as the locals call it, was sown in an area of 1.78 lakh hectares in Harda, the hometown of state agriculture minister Kamal Patel. Initial estimates suggest that approximately 40% of this crop has been destroyed by natural calamities.

Farmers also say that their losses have doubled as monsoon arrival was delayed in Madhya Pradesh and they had to sow the seeds twice. Now they are urging the state government to carry out a survey and compensate for their massive losses.

Surveying the region for flood assessment, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Harda on Tuesday and assured farmers of compensation under revenue norms.

Areas in Raisen, Harda and Hoshangabad are narrating tales of devastation and destruction following the recent floods that swept the area.

(Inputs from Praveen Singh Tanwar)