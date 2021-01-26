Farmers on Tractor Try to Break Barricade on Palwal-Faridabad Border, Police Resorts to Lathicharge

The Palwal police chief and another officer had a narrow escape Tuesday as some protesting farmers allegedly drove their tractors dangerously and tried to break barricades to force their way into Delhi through a non-designated route at Palwal-Faridabad border, police said. They said the farmers had been given a different route for their tractor parade, but they did not stick to it, forcing the police to resort to lathicharge.

A Palwal police official said some farmers drove their tractors dangerously on the Agra-Mathura-Delhi Highway, endangering the lives of police personnel on duty, which prompted the police action. Some farmers were injured in the incident. Palwal SP Gahlawat told