Farmers Prepared for Year-long Stir, Won't Retreat Until Demands Are Met: Farm Leader 'Kakkaji'

Stating that farmers are aware the Centre wants them to feel exhausted but they are prepared for a year-long agitation, senior farmer leader Shivkumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’ on Thursday said the agitators would not retreat unless their demands are met.

Sharma was addressing a press conference in Bhopal along with another farm union leader Sardar Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Kakkaji, who was the chief architect of 2017 farm agitation in Madhya Pradesh, said the Centre should not celebrate prematurely as farmers are still adamant on two key demands — rollback of three farm legislations and a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“We are not exhausted. We have not bowed before the Centre. We are into a dialogue with the Centre and will get our demands fulfilled,” Kakkaji said.

He said governments from outside the country have no role in this agitation as this was a matter between farmers and the Government of India. “It is a lengthy fight of farmers’ freedom and we have a long road ahead,” added the senior leader.

“Farmers are fighting to save their land as the new legislations first offered a glimmer of hope, but now are pushing farmers into a dark tunnel,” said Kakkaji, who is also the national convener of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdur Sangh (RKMS) in Bhopal.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab amid freezing temperatures are agitating in national capital since November 26 over several demands, including complete roll back of laws.

Organised by the umbrella orgranisation ‘Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’, the agitation has so far seen demise of 44 farmers till now. Both Sharma and Dallewal are members of seven-member committee running the agitation. Earlier, upon their arrival in Bhopal, Kakkaji and Dallewal were accorded a warm welcome.

On Wednesday, the government and protesting farmers held sixth round of talks wherein the former agreed on two of the four issues that have compelled the famers to block borders leading to Delhi and surrounding areas since November 26.